Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

