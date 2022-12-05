Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,841,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
ASC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.