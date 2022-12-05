Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,643,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 572,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

