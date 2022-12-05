Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 754,932 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
ARCO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
