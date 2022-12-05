Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFG. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

About Archaea Energy

Shares of NYSE LFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

Featured Stories

