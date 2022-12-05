Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

APTV stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 26.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,161,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile



Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

