Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

