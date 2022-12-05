Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39.
Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.