Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

