Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.12. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.