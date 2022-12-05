Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $209.76 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $209.76 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00242497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003672 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02161845 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $12,529,033.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars.

