Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Dec 5th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.67) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,685.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

