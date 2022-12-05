Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $80.00. 181,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,200,209 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $12.05.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 18.3 %
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
