Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $27.60

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.13 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

