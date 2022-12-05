Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $300.62

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $308.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.37. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.