Analysts Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT at $130.60

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($146.39) to €138.00 ($142.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($116.49) to €114.00 ($117.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($116.49) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($129.90) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.17.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

