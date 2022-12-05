AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.43 and last traded at $118.27. Approximately 1,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 659,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

