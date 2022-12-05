Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Amkor Technology makes up about 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.