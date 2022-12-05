American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,987 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $92,951.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $81,000.00.

American Well Trading Down 2.1 %

AMWL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 969,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,720. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Well by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 449,177 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.