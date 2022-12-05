American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Tower Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.