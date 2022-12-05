American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
