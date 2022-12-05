American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 400,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,125,926. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.