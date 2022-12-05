Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.