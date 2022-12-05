Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of ALPS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Get Alpine Summit Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.