Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 88,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

EBAY traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. 67,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,895. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $68.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.