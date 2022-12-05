Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.2% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,126,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,059,000 after purchasing an additional 683,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 416,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,081,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.