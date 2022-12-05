Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 79,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,519. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

