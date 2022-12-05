AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,951 shares of company stock worth $8,353,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

