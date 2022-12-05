Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

About Allianz

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.