Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $33.13. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 15,493 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

