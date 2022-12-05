Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $33.13. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 15,493 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.