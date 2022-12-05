Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $90.06

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.06, but opened at $94.41. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 255,929 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.