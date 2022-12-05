Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $90.06

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.06, but opened at $94.41. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 255,929 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.
The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
