Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 323,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,873 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

