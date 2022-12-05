Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

