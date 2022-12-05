Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Insider Brendan W. Larkin Purchases 53,879 Shares

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 53,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,107.47 ($59,944.34).

Albion Development VCT Stock Performance

Shares of AADV remained flat at GBX 87 ($1.04) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.61. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £107.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

