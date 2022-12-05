Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Insider Brendan W. Larkin Purchases 53,879 Shares

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Rating) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 53,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,107.47 ($59,944.34).
Albion Development VCT Stock Performance
Shares of AADV remained flat at GBX 87 ($1.04) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.61. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £107.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86.
About Albion Development VCT
Read More
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.