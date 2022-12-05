AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).

LON:AJB traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 384.20 ($4.60). 401,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,326. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.55. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 4.59 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

