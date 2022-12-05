AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
AJB traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 385.24 ($4.61). 411,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,336. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3,850.00. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Featured Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.