AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJB traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 385.24 ($4.61). 411,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,336. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3,850.00. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

AJ Bell Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 4.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

