Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,187. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $320.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

