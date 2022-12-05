Agilent Technologies (A) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) recently:
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $168.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $155.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.70. 1,124,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,026 shares of company stock worth $27,974,448.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
