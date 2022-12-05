Agilent Technologies (A) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) recently:

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $168.00.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $158.00 to $168.00.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $155.00.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $168.00.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00.

11/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00.

10/12/2022 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.70. 1,124,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,026 shares of company stock worth $27,974,448.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.