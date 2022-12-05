Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 922,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,649. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $384.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.