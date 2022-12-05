AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

