AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $92.68

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.68, but opened at $90.02. AeroVironment shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 1,183 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
AeroVironment Stock Down 3.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,853.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,279,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
