AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $92.68

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.68, but opened at $90.02. AeroVironment shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 1,183 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,853.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,279,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

