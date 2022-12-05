Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,353,514 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 574,590 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $54.57. 636,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

