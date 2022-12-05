aelf (ELF) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $63.70 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008047 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

