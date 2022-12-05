AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWMC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

