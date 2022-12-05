Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,793 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 6.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 386,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,081,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

