Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 65.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

