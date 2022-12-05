Adshares Price Hits $1.38 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $47.23 million and $497,536.67 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002493 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,226 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

