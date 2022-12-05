Adshares (ADS) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $47.16 million and approximately $521,543.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002524 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000722 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,224 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

