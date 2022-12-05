Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $35.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.