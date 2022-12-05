Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

