ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 4.2% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 4,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 922,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

ACM Research Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in ACM Research by 256.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 208,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,738 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 158,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACM Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACM Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

