Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $88,226.28 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004953 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.