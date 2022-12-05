Ace Cash (ACEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $83.93 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $83.93 million and $1,601.81 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.4233405 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,910.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

